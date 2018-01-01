Caroline Moss

Interviewing
17 Ridiculous Questions Google Has Stopped Asking During Interviews
Google often asks potential hires to think outside the box, but these interview questions are so absurd the tech company eventually banned them.
This Woman's Massive Instagram Following Helped Her Launch a Business
A New Jersey mom's journey from social media star to entrepreneur.
Technology
Can You Guess the Movie Based on the Old Technology In It?
A look back at these old flicks reminds us how fast technology is evolving.
Technology
New Images of Apple's 'Spaceship' Headquarters in California
An inside look at the tech giant's 2.8-million-square-foot hub called Campus 2.
Marketing
A Must-Read Guide to Twitter Slang, Lingo, Abbreviations and Acronyms
If you've been feeling lost while navigating the sometimes strange world of Twitter, this information should help.
Technology
Debunked: 9 Common Myths About Technology
If you think any of these are true, think again.