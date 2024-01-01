Bio

Cathy Farley is the founder and CEO of Talent Higher, a leading UAE recruitment agency. Previously, Farley was the Group Head of Talent Acquisition at Dubai-based Creative Zone, and Talent Acquisition Business Partner at Slater and Gordon Lawyers in the UK. Farley grew up in Britain, gaining a degree in International Business and Spanish at Liverpool John Moores University. A recruitment specialist with global experience, Farley brings a strategic approach to both employers and candidates, ensuring efficiency, precision, and a dynamic approach to connecting the right talent with the right career opportunities.