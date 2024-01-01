Joey Wilder
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
I monetize attention online and leverage emotional intelligence for high performing married men.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Business Culture
I Wish I'd Prioritized These 5 Self-Care Habits Sooner in My Entrepreneurial Journey
The idea of self-care is changing. Long ago, it might have meant putting cucumbers on your eyes or taking long baths — now, self-care means anything that helps you feel good and focused.