Email marketing is still very useful in 2024 and will continue to be in 2025. Email is like keeping in touch without sending that awkward "How've you been?" message. They use AI tools to be more efficient. A study by Litmus found that email marketing has an average ROI of 42:1. Although what worked five years ago may not work today, email marketing is an important part of any marketing strategy.

Social media is a rented mansion — and email is the deed

Social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok can make you feel in control, but in reality, you're not. I once had a client whose million-follower Instagram account was deleted overnight — the entire following was gone. Remember that these platforms are not yours; you are just renting them. This could make it hard for your business to stay in touch with your audience, as it did for my client.

Believe it or not, your audience wants to hear from you! This means every email you send goes to people who want to hear about your offer. Unlike social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, Facebook or LinkedIn, which can change rules anytime, your email list is safe and belongs to you. You can manage it simply and keep it secure by using email marketing best practices.

Hyper-specific emails are driving massive conversions

The key to effective email marketing is personalization; being dull isn't an option anymore. Sending generic emails no longer yields good results. Many marketers blast out the same message to massive lists only to be surprised by 0% conversions. Here's the kicker: when you speak directly to your ideal audience and share a specific message that resonates with them, conversions will follow.

I like to use a format that includes a story (for example, sharing an anecdote related to the topic), an observation (discussing what I learned), and a fact (providing a statistic or fact that leads to a call to action).

Your competitors are sorting their lists based on age, buying habits, reactions to previous emails and other nuances. Keep in mind that your audience wants to hear from you, but only if the message is tailored specifically to them.

Crafting the perfect subject line

A good email starts with a strong subject line. Big companies like Uber and Netflix understand this. They often try out different subject lines and use ideas like urgency, curiosity and personalization. Here are a few quick tips I wish I had sooner in my journey.

Some strategies include:

Use Shock Value or Data : "Imagine Having Zero Customers Left – Keep Reading to Make It Happen!"

: "Imagine Having Zero Customers Left – Keep Reading to Make It Happen!" Spark Curiosity : "..hey, you there?" (this one has had some of the highest open rates for me since 2017 on various offers)

: "..hey, you there?" (this one has had some of the highest open rates for me since 2017 on various offers) Create Urgency : "Warning: Ignoring This Message Could Cost You Thousands"

: "Warning: Ignoring This Message Could Cost You Thousands" Polarizing Contrarian: "Everyone Loves AI, But Here's Why It Might Ruin Your Business"

Testing different subject lines helps you understand what your audience likes. I personally have used plugins like Hoppycopy to help with inspiration. Successful entrepreneurs leverage the right tools to optimize production. Work smarter, not harder.

The power of email automation

Manual email sends are outdated. With automation, they can follow up with leads quickly and without doing everything by hand. A good tool lets you set up sequences to track your leads, recover abandoned carts and welcome new subscribers.

As an entrepreneur, business owner or content creator, design email flows that match your needs in your biz:

A friendly hello message for new subscribers to your newsletter.

A nudge for shoppers who forgot items in their cart. This helps remind them and regain lost sales.

Offers to motivate users who have not been active to come back.

Plain text emails

Plain text emails are getting more popular in email marketing. They feel like friendly messages from friends. A good email design helps users enjoy their experience, no matter what device or screen they have. Email is one of the best ways to talk directly to your customers, just like having a face-to-face chat.

To replicate this success:

When you write, make it friendly and pleasant. Keep it simple.

Every word should count. Brevity is your friend.

Include CTA(call to action) when appropriate.

How to get started by building a newsletter that engages and converts

You do not need to be an expert in email marketing. If your business and email strategy allows it, you can make several newsletters and automate them on sequences.

