Successful entrepreneurs use the holidays to reset and avoid burnout — here are three tips from my business journey.

The holiday season is a good time for business owners to take a break. Instead of just celebrating, smart owners look back at the year that has gone by and set new goals for the next year. This practice is key to their success.

When I started my journey as a business owner, I often found myself glued to my laptop or phone, responding to emails and messages. Now, looking back, I wish I had enjoyed the simple moments more. Nowadays, I use the holidays to disconnect and recharge. Pro tip: The "do-not-disturb" function on your cell phone is your superpower. Use it.

1. Pause for perspective

The holiday season is a great time to stop and think. A founder I know transformed his business by analyzing his top successes and failures from the past year. He found out that he needed to simplify his product line.

This yearly review helped him focus better and grow his revenue, but the best part was doing things in a way that made him feel lit up by going to work each day. When we pause, it gives us a moment to see where we are, what's working and what's not — what you do next is up to you.

Practical Step: Take time to think. Use questions like, "What am I most proud of this year?" "What's missing in my life now, and what am I desiring more of?"

Write down lessons you learned from both good and bad times. This will help you see things in a balanced way.

2. Envision and plan with purpose

To move your vision ahead, make sure your plans match your bigger goals. I use a method where I ask myself, "If I made the same choices as this year, would they help me succeed more or hurt me?" This helps me stay clear and smart when setting goals I can measure.

Practical Step: Write down your goals for the year. Break them into smaller parts with quarterly KPIs. You can use tools like Monday.com or Asana. They can help you monitor your progress and change your goals if needed. I often think, "If I keep doing what I did last year, last quarter, or last month a thousand times, will I get closer to what I want or move away from it?"

Success means a lot, but it is not enough if you don't feel happy or experience joy in the process —when you reach your goals but feel unhappy inside, it's like failing without knowing it.

3. Refill for peak performance

Burnout can happen to anyone. Last year, I felt really overwhelmed. So, I decided to create a daily routine to recharge. I set limits on client calls and made sure to exercise regularly. This change boosted my energy. It also helped me see my work in a new way. Taking time to truly disconnect helps my mental health a lot.

Being present and in the moment improves my life immensely, and I'm shifting away from the rhetoric of "I'll sleep when I'm dead" and "Hustle & Grind!" That's outdated.

Practical Tip: Set a daily activity that you will always do to help you recharge. It can be a walk, a workout, or even a 5-minute break from screens. Use apps like Forest to reduce your screen time and create clear limits. This can help you feel more balanced and healthy.

Stop the burnout cycle

Stop the cycle of burnout by taking a break during the upcoming holidays. Use this time to relax and enjoy a slower pace. It's important to consider your plan for the next year.

Many people feel burnout from their busy work lives. Knowing the signs of burnout can help you avoid it. You can practice self-care by exercising regularly, trying mindfulness meditation and setting clear limits between work and home. Get support from coworkers, friends or mental health professionals.

Remember, taking care of yourself is the key to your long-term success. If you handle burnout early, you can balance work and life well. This way, you can keep giving your best. Taking breaks is good for our mental health. A healthy mind helps you make better business choices and deal with the tough parts of running a business.