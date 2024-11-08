Ergonomics is a strategic advantage for businesses looking to boost productivity. Addressing the physical needs of your team doesn't just create a more pleasant workplace; you're setting the stage for better performance, fewer energy dips and sustained focus throughout the workday.

Quarter four is upon us, and as entrepreneurs, we know that means growing to-do lists with less time to get everything done.

While you likely have an effective team, clear objectives and all of the necessary resources, the reality is that the holiday season can be a distraction that causes productivity slumps. Fortunately, if we take a moment to proactively plan ahead, we can combat these lulls by making some changes in the workplace.

Our physical environment plays a crucial role in productivity, so improving work conditions for more efficiency and comfort can help your team approach their tasks. When everybody feels physically comfortable, they are more likely to stay psychologically engaged. But where should you start?

These strategies will help you create and foster workspaces that keep your teams up and energized throughout the day. All it takes is a little bit of intention.

1. Incorporate movement into workspaces

Prolonged sitting has been linked to several health problems, and it's no surprise many people compare sitting to smoking. Both can have many negative effects, such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes and even a shorter lifespan. Workwise, all that sitting also affects daily productivity.

Remember the last time you were glued at your desk for three hours straight? Everything might have felt normal, as usual, until the fourth hour. You probably began to feel a bit lethargic, less focused, or perhaps a little foggy. That's because extended hours of sitting reduce blood flow to the brain, which negatively affects cognitive abilities. Keep in mind that motion is essential for brain function.

Invest in standing desks or sit-stand converters; these are proven to help desk workers feel and work more effectively. Encourage your team to alternate from sitting to standing every two hours or so. Not only will this keep your team sharp, but it also helps boost energy, reduce stiffness and alleviate discomfort. In fact, big tech companies are leaps and bounds ahead of this realization. Google leverages standing desks as a component of its corporate wellness program to help alleviate the adverse effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

2. Create spaces conducive to focused work and teamwork

Open offices used to be viewed as the perfect answer for teamwork. The intention was to break down barriers to boost communication and spark innovation. Though initially popular, many business leaders eventually realized that open floor plans don't necessarily promote productivity. Due to the lack of privacy, constant interruptions and noise, employees may become worn out and demotivated. However, working solo for too long can be just as detrimental.

Collaborative efforts and morale can take a hit when employees are cooped up in walled cubicles or other confined spaces. So, how do you find the optimal setting? A well-designed ergonomic workspace balances private spots for focused work with designated open spaces that encourage teamwork. For instance, having semi-private workstations helps employees concentrate when needed, while communal areas like open lounges or conference rooms create excellent settings for team meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Modular office designs hit the mark in this case. With movable partitions, glass cubicles, adjustable desks and soundproof pods, everyone can tailor their workspace to fit whatever they're working on. When they need to concentrate, they can find a quieter spot with less going on around them. When they're taking on a team project, they can easily transition to a collaborative space equipped with comfortable seating and whiteboards. When we give our team control over where and how they work, they handle various tasks more effectively and productively.

3. Encourage personalization

Allowing workers to dress up their workstations however they like is still seen as an attractive perk for many businesses. However, personalization extends well beyond just appearances. Employees should be free to arrange their workspace according to their preferences for better mental and physical support.

Workstyles vary from person to person. While some people work best in bright, open areas, others do better in quiet, low-light settings. Some like furniture with an extra foot or lumbar support; others choose standing desks or ergonomic seats with moveable armrests.

Support your team in adjusting their spaces to cater to their unique requirements. A wrist rest, adjustable lighting or a monitor raised to eye level are additional easy ways to alleviate eyestrain and weariness. From a business standpoint, this equates to improved focus and fewer breaks.

The competitive edge of ergonomics

Although a total office remodel isn't necessary to implement these improvements, you should seriously consider your team's workflow in light of these considerations. When employees are physically supported, they can devote their mental resources to the tasks that truly count. Investing in ergonomic solutions is a long-term investment in your team's performance and productivity, not merely a comfort bet.