Chris Laudadio
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Chris Laudadio is the founder of VersaDesk, the premier architect of luxury office spaces and ergonomic furniture. With a passion for workplace wellness, Chris has led VersaDesk to become a leader in the industry, providing products that promote health and productivity in the modern office.
Latest
Business Culture
The Holidays Are Nearing — Combat Productivity Lulls in Your Business With These 3 Strategies
Ergonomics is a strategic advantage for businesses looking to boost productivity. Addressing the physical needs of your team doesn't just create a more pleasant workplace; you're setting the stage for better performance, fewer energy dips and sustained focus throughout the workday.