The idea of self-care is changing. Long ago, it might have meant putting cucumbers on your eyes or taking long baths — now, self-care means anything that helps you feel good and focused.

Being an entrepreneur can be very exciting and rewarding. It often comes from passion and can result in good money and personal happiness. However, it can also cause stress and emotional pressure. This becomes even more important when you think about mental health and how to manage your time well.

Good time management can help you finish tasks in less time each day. Every day, you will face many challenges. If you do not pay attention to health and wellness, even the most successful entrepreneurs might lose track of their goals, making them harder to reach. Entrepreneurs feel more stress than many others, and it is easy for them to feel overwhelmed quickly.

Taking care of yourself regularly is important for success, whether you run a store, serve clients or host a podcast. Many entrepreneurs tend to focus on work, forgetting about self-care, which is a popular term now. Even doing one self-care practice can improve your productivity over time. It can also lead to a happier life and a positive attitude. This helps you feel fulfilled, just like the best entrepreneurs feel in their careers. Here are some great self-care habits to practice as you build your empire.

1. Fill your body with good nourishment

Have you heard the phrase, "Your body is your temple"? If you have, think about why you would put cheap food into your body. If you want the energy and strength to run a business, you must eat healthy meals. It's also important to get enough rest and exercise often. When people work for themselves, they may stay up late chasing their dreams. This can lead them to eat whatever food is nearby, which may not be good for them.

Even if you have to work long hours, eating a balanced diet can really help you. A good choice is to use a meal delivery service that brings you ready-to-cook meals or meals that you can heat up. Also, remember to stay hydrated! Keep a jug of water at your desk.

2. Prioritize sleep

The saying "I'll sleep when I'm dead" and the idea of "Work, Hustle, Grind" are outdated. Many entrepreneurs feel they should not sleep just to work on their businesses. However, going to bed at the same time each night can help you feel more productive.

A regular sleep schedule gives you a clear mind and can improve your health. The CDC says that 1 in 3 adults do not get enough sleep each night. Aiming for about 7 hours of sleep is important for an average adult.

Though resting seems simple, many entrepreneurs struggle to relax. They often think, "I need to send just one more email," or get stuck in "hustle mode," which affects their rest. Creating a regular sleep schedule helps you discover the number of hours you really need to sleep. Resting isn't difficult, but allowing ourselves to rest is the challenge. I started using high-quality magnesium for better sleep.

3. Business boundaries are a must

When you start your business, you may feel like you need to take calls all day, reply to emails quickly and always be available for your clients and team. However, not having limits can lead to problems. It can make you lose sleep, feel exhausted and choose unhealthy food. Before you know it, burnout may show up at your door.

Many people who want to be CEOs believe owning a business lets them make their own rules. They think they can do whatever they want and pick their own hours. While this is somewhat true, running a business is about meeting your clients' needs and solving their problems. It is very important to tell your clients when you are available for calls and your hours. A good tip I have found useful is to put my response times in my email signature.

4. Take time to disconnect

You might notice a common theme in these self-care tips. A lot of entrepreneurs work too hard and get distracted by social media. Even if you feel the need to keep working, you should make it a priority to take short breaks in your daily routine. These breaks are a great way to recharge. They can also help you with networking.

A quick break could be sitting outside and enjoying a nice day. Taking time away from the front of a screen helps you stop thinking about your tasks and solving problems. It also stops you from wasting energy on calls. This is a good way to feel refreshed.

5. Don't be a solopreneur - learn to say 'no'

Taking care of yourself means understanding when to say "no." It also means knowing which tasks you can let others manage. Everyone has their own way of doing things. We may expect others to do them a certain way. But you can add more value to your work when you think about your limits.