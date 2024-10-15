When it comes to business, are you ruthless like a wolf or nurturing like water? Consider embracing the "way of water" to achieve more sustainable results.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It often seems like the only path to success is through ruthless competition. Entrepreneurs are frequently warned about the so-called "wolf culture," where the primary focus is on fierce competition and self-interest. This mindset fosters an environment where success is seen as incompatible with compassion and where many believe that to win, others must lose. But is this the only way to succeed in business?

At The Inner Mountain Foundation, we believe there is a different path that draws inspiration from the quiet strength and adaptability of water. Unlike the prevalent "wolf culture," which embraces a zero-sum game, our approach advocates for a culture of serving others, where success is measured not by the defeat of competitors but by the collective flourishing of all involved.

Related: I Keep This Clock in My Office Frozen on the Moment My Life Restarted

The 'Way of the Wolf' vs. the 'Way of Water'

To illustrate these two contrasting approaches, I often use the metaphors of wolves and water. The way of the wolf is about striving to be the sole victor, where success is achieved at the expense of others. This cutthroat mentality, encapsulated by the notion of "your loss is my gain," creates an environment where businesses compete fiercely, often leading to short-term wins but long-term instability.

However, this relentless competition comes at a cost. When businesses focus on outmaneuvering each other, they create an unsustainable environment where success is fleeting and built on the suffering of others. There is always a bigger wolf, ready to take down the one before it, perpetuating a cycle of conflict and instability.

In contrast, the way of water offers a more sustainable and fulfilling approach. Water — with its ability to adapt, nourish and support life — embodies qualities that can transform the business landscape. By embracing the way of water, we focus on building environments that foster collective growth and are where every participant can thrive without undermining others.

A real-world example

Consider a simple example: a gas station opens on a busy street corner, drawing in customers and thriving. A wolf-like entrepreneur might see this success and open a competing gas station across the road, hoping to capture the market. Soon, other gas stations follow suit, leading to fierce competition. Eventually, only the largest gas station will remain, but the street will lose its vitality as businesses focus solely on out-competing each other.

Now, imagine if, instead of another gas station, a different entrepreneur opened a coffee shop next to the original station. This addition attracts even more people to the area, who now stop for both gas and coffee. Inspired by this success, others open a grocery store, a boutique and perhaps even a small playground. The street transforms into a thriving ecosystem where each business supports the others, creating a vibrant community that benefits everyone involved.

Related: Why Embracing Failure Is Good for Business

The 'Way of Water' in practice

The principles of the way of water are not just theoretical—they can be applied to every aspect of your business. For example, at DHGATE Group, we have upheld these values since our founding 20 years ago, empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and entrepreneurs to participate in global trade. By creating value for all stakeholders rather than simply maximizing our gains, we have built a sustainable business model that benefits our partners and customers.

These values also lie at the heart of The Inner Mountain Foundation, an international women's empowerment organization I founded last year. Our community is built on nurturing, support and collective growth principles — much like the ecosystem in the gas station example. We focus on giving our members the resources to grow, give back and create a sustainable, mutually beneficial environment.

Building for good, not for scale

At its core, the way of water is about building for good, not just for scale. It's about creating a business culture prioritizing well-being, collaboration and long-term sustainability over short-term gains. When we nurture others, we receive nourishment in return, creating a cycle of growth and flourishing that benefits everyone involved.

As founders and leaders, we must embrace sustainable business practices. The way of water offers an ethical and enduring solution to the challenges we face in the business world. By adopting this approach, we can contribute to a more sustainable global society where success is defined not by the downfall of others but by the collective flourishing of all.

The way of water is not just a metaphor — it is a guiding principle that can transform how we do business, leading to more sustainable and fulfilling outcomes for all.