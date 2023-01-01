Diane Wang
Diane Wang is founder, chairperson, and CEO at DHgate, a leading cross-border B2B e-commerce marketplace. Founded in 2004, DHgate serves 59.6 million buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to 2.54 million sellers. In 2020, DHgate launched the social commerce SaaS platform MyyShop.
Turn 'Likes' into Easy Sales — Why Social Commerce is Crucial for Growth
Buoyed by the rise of the creator economy and consumers' changing social media and shopping habits, social commerce has become a growth engine for the retail industry.