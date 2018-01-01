Cecilia Harvey

Contributor

Founder & Chair of Tech Women Today

Cecilia is the founder and chair of, Tech Women Today, the global platform which showcases women in technology and serves a resource for non technical female entrepreneurs seeking grow and scale their businesses by leveraging technology.

With over 20 years in Financial Services, and one of the small number of women in leadership in financial technology, Cecilia is an advocate for not only women in technology, but also for women aspiring to leadership anywhere. Cecilia is also a contributing writer for Fairy God Boss, Thrive Global and and other publications focused on female empowerment.

Graduating from the prestigious Wellesley College, which counts Hillary Clinton as one of its alumnae, Cecilia was led to a banking career by a chance careers day visit to Wall Street that her friend persuaded her to join. Once there, Cecilia was captivated by the energy and knew a career in finance was for her.

20 years later, she is now a tech start-up founder, a senior women working in technology, and a champion of diversity in technology. Her previous roles include being the COO of Citigroup Markets and Securities Services Technology, and positions with Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and IBM Consulting.

Cecilia is also the founder of Ladies Who Launch Global, a organization focused on inspiring and connecting female entrepreneurs and the creator of The Academy, an intensive leadership development program.