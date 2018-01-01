Celeste Hoang

Purse Charming
Kalika Yap created something women could hang their purses on--and a business she could hang her hat on.
Custom-Made Convenience
This entrepreneur's painting the town--and doing it comfortably.
Get It Together
Janet Lau's attempt to keep files organized resulted in a paper clip evolution.
Quick Fix
These self-taught repairmen became self-made successes
Team Effort
Joining a discussion group can help you handle your entrepreneurial fears.
It's In The Bag
Here's how one entrepreneur keyed in on a rampant purse-digging problem.
Rest Easy
Lesley Hatfield got her idea for moisture-wicking sleep garments after talking to a client.
Think Inside the Box
After Hurricane Katrina, everything became clear for this entrepreneur.
The Big Score
Why pay big for consulting services when SCORE can help you for free?
Marketing
Business 911
Our team of experts gives 3 companies advice on overcoming their growing pains.