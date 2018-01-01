Chad Steelberg

Chad Steelberg

Guest Writer
CEO and chairman of Veritone
Chad Steelberg is an entrepreneur who co-founded several successful internet software companies. He serves as chairman and CEO of Veritone.

More From Chad Steelberg

Step by Step, AI Is Accelerating the Search for a Cancer Cure
Artificial Intelligence

Step by Step, AI Is Accelerating the Search for a Cancer Cure

AI already is delivering breakthroughs in cancer diagnosis, but even optimists believe a cure is a decade away.
5 min read
Free the Data!
Artificial Intelligence

Free the Data!

Development of AI depends heavily on access to deep reservoirs of clean, structured data from which to learn. The giant firms that have it aren't sharing.
6 min read
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence

Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence

Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.