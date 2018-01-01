Chad Steelberg

Artificial Intelligence
Step by Step, AI Is Accelerating the Search for a Cancer Cure
AI already is delivering breakthroughs in cancer diagnosis, but even optimists believe a cure is a decade away.
Free the Data!
Development of AI depends heavily on access to deep reservoirs of clean, structured data from which to learn. The giant firms that have it aren't sharing.
Stop Fixating on the 'Artificial' in AI Because It's Actually an Evolution of Our Own Intelligence
Systems that work alongside human intellect will make the most of technology to improve lives, safety and performance.