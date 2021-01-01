More From Chalmers Brown - Former CTO of Due
Finance
Should You Help Your Parents With Money Matters?
I can still vividly remember that first time it happened. It was right after a family dinner for my nephew when my dad leaned over and asked me if he could borrow $20. I was completely dumbfounded. Without hesitation, I pulled out a crisp $20 bill. But, I did ask why? My dad, after all, […]
Finance
How to Get Your Finance Team Back in the Office
Looking to get your finance team back in the office? Might seem harder than it looks. Up until last March, everything seemed completely normal. You woke up, went to work, and during your time-off traveled or visited with friends and family. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, the COID-19 pandemic changed the world as we knew […]
Finance
How Important is it to Have Cash on Hand?
I'm sure that you've heard the adage "cash is king" at some point. But, where exactly did that phrase originate from? And, what exactly does it mean? Well, the origin isn't crystal clear. But, falling the 1988 global stock market crash, it was used by Pehr G. Gyllenhammar, who was the Chief Executive Officer of […]