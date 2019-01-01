My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Charlotte Powell

Head of Design and Marketing, iPresent
Charlotte Powell is the Head of Design and Marketing at iPresent, a UK-based sales enablement platform. Charlotte is passionate about all things sales and she is constantly researching techniques and tools to enhance sales performance.

More From Charlotte Powell

Pitch Perfect: Six Sales Presentation Techniques That Eliminates Nerves
Growth Strategies

Pitch Perfect: Six Sales Presentation Techniques That Eliminates Nerves

For many people, nerves will present themselves because they simply feel underprepared for the presentation itself.
7 min read