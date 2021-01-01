Chas Fields

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Partner, HCM Advisory & Human Insights Group

Chas Fields is a senior partner in the HCM advisory and human-insights group at UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), where he helps organizations create great employee experiences by optimizing the intersection of people, process and technology.

https://www.UKG.com

Growth Strategies

Three Reasons Why It's Never Too Early to Invest in HR

Many startups and small businesses view human resources as an unavoidable cost center rather than a strategic contributor to their success. Here's why investing in HR sooner rather than later can pay dividends in the long run.

