Chirag Nanavati

Executive Director – Asset Vantage

Chirag joined Asset Vantage to lead its technology build out and commercialization program in 2011. In his role, he oversees the operations including global product management, marketing and technology functions. Today as the Executive Director of Asset Vantage, he is responsible for leading the penetration and adoption of the Asset Vantage platform across the India and the United States markets.