Christina Preetha

Guest Writer
Content Manager, Mad Street Den

Christina writes about artificial intelligence and fashion-tech at Mad Street Den?—?which is a computer vision-based AI startup whose cloud-based AI platform offers a wide range of products to businesses across the globe in fashion, retail, IoT, robotics, gaming and more.

More From Christina Preetha

Getting In On The Deep Learning Hype
DeepMind

Why it's important to understand and start talking about deep learning.
6 min read
Are We Jumping The Gun When We Worry About AI?
Artificial Intelligence

It's time to take a more balanced view of how artificial intelligence can impact us and vice versa.
7 min read
Selling Style And Other Intangibles On The Internet
Ecommerce

Fitting the product to every customer's individual preference, will eCommerce stores be able to make that possible?
5 min read
What is Computer Vision, Really?
Artificial Intelligence

Computer vision has been around for many decades, but recently, we're witnessing a major resurgence of interest in how machines 'see', and how computer vision can be used to build products for consumers and businesses.
8 min read
The Future Of Fashion As We See It
Artificial Intelligence

Several technologists and designers predict that real clothes will start resembling science fiction. Again.
10 min read
