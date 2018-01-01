Christina Scotti is an entrepreneur, student at CUNY School of Law for Social Justice and a former business reporter. After years of covering small business, she is launching Lola's Blue Farm, a New England based startup that focuses on gluten-free seafood sourced by local suppliers.
Food Trucks
A Food Truck Isn't Just About the Food. It's the Truck, Too.
In choosing a nifty vintage VW bug for our food truck, we were making a statement...and creating some challenges.
Starting a Business
How an Incubator Helped a Gluten-Free Food Truck
Food trucks aren't a new concept, but mine was boosted by the new-era concept of an incubator program.
Startup Business Ideas
A Bulldog Inspired This Woman's $50 Million Startup
When this woman's dog won a photo contest, she had a revelation -- that turned into a multi-million dollar business.