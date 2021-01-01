Signing out of account, Standby...
Christine Mellon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Omnicell, Inc.
Christine Mellon is the chief people officer at Omnicell, where she aligns company ethos, culture and strategy to enable high performance and an exceptional employee experience.
Why Weaponizing Culture Could be Eroding Your Company's Values
Many of us seem to have lost our ability to simply talk things out or register our displeasure with someone directly. Cancel culture has entered the workplace, and we should all be alarmed.
