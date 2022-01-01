Christoffer Groves

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Groves Capital

Christoffer Groves is a serial entrepreneur who is leading the way in the lending industry. He and his wife started Groves Capital Inc., a family owned mortgage company, with the lowest rates in the industry. The company grew from two people to 415 in just three years.

https://grovescapital.com/real-estate/

Follow Christoffer Groves on Social

Latest

Starting a business

5 Steps to Building a Successful Business as a Couple

Starting a successful business can be a lot more fun when you're doing it with the person you love, but this is not an easy thing to do.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like