Signing out of account, Standby...
Christoffer Groves
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Groves Capital
Christoffer Groves is a serial entrepreneur who is leading the way in the lending industry. He and his wife started Groves Capital Inc., a family owned mortgage company, with the lowest rates in the industry. The company grew from two people to 415 in just three years.
Follow Christoffer Groves on Social
Latest
5 Steps to Building a Successful Business as a Couple
Starting a successful business can be a lot more fun when you're doing it with the person you love, but this is not an easy thing to do.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Bill Packer
COO of AFR
-
-
Trevor Hubbard
Global CEO of Butchershop® Global
-
Chris D. Bentley
Award Winning Dallas Real Estate Broker
-
Jeff Cheatham
Contributing Writer
-
Beryl Stafford
Founder and President of Bobo's
-
Jennifer Spencer
CEO of Energent Media
-
Chris Estey
Founder & CEO of Private Label Skincare Florida