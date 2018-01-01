Chuck Cohn is the CEO and founder of Varsity Tutors, a live learning platform that connects students with personalized instruction to accelerate academic achievement.
Customer Engagement
3 Ways to Consistently Delight (and Retain) Your Customers
Start by meeting their expectations rather than trying to exceed them.
Office Space
How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company
A company's productivity is closely linked to its environment and team members, with workplace design playing a powerful role in uniting the two.
Video Marketing
3 Steps to Creating a Video Marketing Campaign
You heard videos are the hot, new thing online, but you don't know how to integrate them effectively. This post tells you how.
Teamwork
5 Attributes All Winning Teams Share
In the words of Michael Jordan, "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."
Public Relations
What to Consider When Evaluating Potential PR Partners
Identifying the right PR firm lies in locating an agency that is affordable and free of conflicts of interest.
Websites
How Often Should You 'Re-Skin' Your Company's Website?
An infusion of new material and occasional website re-skin, you can build an ongoing relationship with customers and leads.
Crowdsourcing
How Crowdsourcing Can Help You With Ideas, Content and Labor
This modern method is often the best -- and most inexpensive -- way to come up with new ideas, generate content and supplement labor for your business.
Sales Leads
4 Ways That Companies Can Smartly Allocate Leads
You worked hard! You got 'em! Now, what do you do with them?
Marketing Strategies
3 Questions Behind Effective 'Calls to Action' That Drive Conversions
When is a call to action appropriate? Make sure you know before tossing one into your marketing mix.
Strategic Partnerships
4 Questions to Ask to Hire a Great 'Biz Dev' Team for Your Startup
What strategies does that applicant have to move your company toward a great strategic partnership?
Customized software
Does Your Company Need a Custom Tech Platform?
Custom or pre-existing? Which adds true value to your enterprise?
Hiring
Hire the Right Recent Graduates for Your Startup With These 4 Tips
You may find yourself with an influx of applications from new entrants to the job market. How do you find the best?
Location
4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location
The Midwest region is home to 150 of the Fortune 500 companies and generates 22 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
Innovation
4 Ways to Balance Urgency and Innovation in Your Startup
Balancing the long term and the short term requires finesse.
Mobile
7 Musts to Maximize Your Company's Mobile Strategy
Today's savvy businesses are increasingly connecting with consumers via smartphones and tablets.