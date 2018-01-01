Chuck Cohn

Chuck Cohn

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Varsity Tutors

Chuck Cohn is the CEO and founder of Varsity Tutors, a live learning platform that connects students with personalized instruction to accelerate academic achievement.

More From Chuck Cohn

3 Ways to Consistently Delight (and Retain) Your Customers
Customer Engagement

3 Ways to Consistently Delight (and Retain) Your Customers

Start by meeting their expectations rather than trying to exceed them.
4 min read
How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company
Office Space

How to Create Productive Workspaces for Your Company

A company's productivity is closely linked to its environment and team members, with workplace design playing a powerful role in uniting the two.
3 min read
3 Steps to Creating a Video Marketing Campaign
Video Marketing

3 Steps to Creating a Video Marketing Campaign

You heard videos are the hot, new thing online, but you don't know how to integrate them effectively. This post tells you how.
4 min read
5 Attributes All Winning Teams Share
Teamwork

5 Attributes All Winning Teams Share

In the words of Michael Jordan, "Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."
3 min read
What to Consider When Evaluating Potential PR Partners
Public Relations

What to Consider When Evaluating Potential PR Partners

Identifying the right PR firm lies in locating an agency that is affordable and free of conflicts of interest.
3 min read
How Often Should You 'Re-Skin' Your Company's Website?
Websites

How Often Should You 'Re-Skin' Your Company's Website?

An infusion of new material and occasional website re-skin, you can build an ongoing relationship with customers and leads.
4 min read
How Crowdsourcing Can Help You With Ideas, Content and Labor
Crowdsourcing

How Crowdsourcing Can Help You With Ideas, Content and Labor

This modern method is often the best -- and most inexpensive -- way to come up with new ideas, generate content and supplement labor for your business.
4 min read
4 Ways That Companies Can Smartly Allocate Leads
Sales Leads

4 Ways That Companies Can Smartly Allocate Leads

You worked hard! You got 'em! Now, what do you do with them?
5 min read
3 Questions Behind Effective 'Calls to Action' That Drive Conversions
Marketing Strategies

3 Questions Behind Effective 'Calls to Action' That Drive Conversions

When is a call to action appropriate? Make sure you know before tossing one into your marketing mix.
5 min read
4 Questions to Ask to Hire a Great 'Biz Dev' Team for Your Startup
Strategic Partnerships

4 Questions to Ask to Hire a Great 'Biz Dev' Team for Your Startup

What strategies does that applicant have to move your company toward a great strategic partnership?
5 min read
Does Your Company Need a Custom Tech Platform?
Customized software

Does Your Company Need a Custom Tech Platform?

Custom or pre-existing? Which adds true value to your enterprise?
4 min read
Hire the Right Recent Graduates for Your Startup With These 4 Tips
Hiring

Hire the Right Recent Graduates for Your Startup With These 4 Tips

You may find yourself with an influx of applications from new entrants to the job market. How do you find the best?
4 min read
4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location
Location

4 Reasons to Stand by Your Midwest Startup Location

The Midwest region is home to 150 of the Fortune 500 companies and generates 22 percent of the nation's gross domestic product.
4 min read
4 Ways to Balance Urgency and Innovation in Your Startup
Innovation

4 Ways to Balance Urgency and Innovation in Your Startup

Balancing the long term and the short term requires finesse.
4 min read
7 Musts to Maximize Your Company's Mobile Strategy
Mobile

7 Musts to Maximize Your Company's Mobile Strategy

Today's savvy businesses are increasingly connecting with consumers via smartphones and tablets.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.