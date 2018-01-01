Clay Dillow

Senators Push Bill to Legalize Commercial Drones
Regulations

Could drone-filled skies soon be a reality?
4 min read
FAA's Relaxed Drone Rules Could Mean Big Changes for Industry
Drones

New research partnerships could allow for wider commercial drone applications in coming years.
4 min read
This Startup Wants to Control Your Brain With an App
Far Out Tech

Wearable tech that can alter your mood is a thing now, apparently.
2 min read
Inside the Semi-Secret Meeting That's Reshaping America's Drone Industry
Drones

How Robofest-an informal meeting of aerospace industry veterans, government insiders, and Beltway think tankers-aims to reshape the U.S. commercial drone industry.
7 min read
For Commercial Drones, the Biggest Questions Remain Unanswered
Drones

A legal victory by the FAA and new rumors about pending drone rules bring some clarity to the commercial drone industry, much of it unwelcome.
6 min read
Looks Like Russia Is Building its Own Silicon Valley
Russia

Big government meets small startups at the annual Open Innovations Forum in Moscow.
7 min read
