Signing out of account, Standby...
Clayton Roth
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
SVP of Global Revenues at Authentic ID
As SVP of global revenues at AuthenticID, Clayton Roth leads AuthenticID's sales and marketing teams to help clients stop all forms of global fraud, lower fraud loss costs and drive ROI.
Follow Clayton Roth on Social
Latest
Keeping the Digital Playground Safe With Age Verification
Can we improve digital age verification enough to keep children safe online?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Dan Bova
Editorial Director
-
Adam Bornstein
Founder of Pen Name Consulting
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
-
Frank Theodore Koe
Professor of Engineering Entrepreneurship, Penn State University
-
Thomas Helfrich
CEO of instarel.ai
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC