Cole Schafer

Guest Writer
Business & Lifestyle Blogger
Cole is a lifelong learner & aspiring entrepreneur -- as a lover of life & business he writes what he sees in hopes to share value with others as they set foot on their individual journeys.  

More From Cole Schafer

Focus Is the Secret Weapon of the Business Sharpshooter
Productivity

Stay focused, stay on task and do not get bogged down in busy work.
4 min read
6 Priceless Lessons Learned From a Coconut Vendor in Maui
Entrepreneurs

Sharing your passion is different than just selling products.
5 min read
12 Things College Students Need to Know About the Business World
Self Improvement

Successfully transitioning from classroom to board room means growing up in ways that don't show on your MBA transcripts.
7 min read
10 Can't-Miss Tips to Dominate Your Cold Calls
Cold Calling

Work through your nerves and you'll achievie 'hello-my-name-is' excellence.
6 min read
