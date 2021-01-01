Corey Blake

Corey Blake

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Founder and CEO of Round Table Companies

About Corey Blake

Corey Blake is the founder and CEO of Round Table Companies in Deerfield, Illinois, publisher of Conscious Capitalism Press and creator of The Story Hero. His clients have included Microsoft, ADP, Magoosh and Marketo as well as the founders of Zappos, Earthkind, ZenBusiness, PayActiv and Digits.

More From Corey Blake

Sell Your Company For a Higher Price By Telling a Better Story
Selling a Business

Sell Your Company For a Higher Price By Telling a Better Story

Helping your business's new owners find lasting success often starts with refining the way you tell its story.
8 min read