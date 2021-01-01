About Corey Blake
Corey Blake is the founder and CEO of Round Table Companies in Deerfield, Illinois, publisher of Conscious Capitalism Press and creator of The Story Hero. His clients have included Microsoft, ADP, Magoosh and Marketo as well as the founders of Zappos, Earthkind, ZenBusiness, PayActiv and Digits.
More From Corey Blake
Selling a Business
Sell Your Company For a Higher Price By Telling a Better Story
Helping your business's new owners find lasting success often starts with refining the way you tell its story.