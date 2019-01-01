About Craig Dempsey
Craig Dempsey is an Australian entrepreneur and the CEO and Co-Founder of Biz Latin Hub, a global firm that specializes in new market entry and back office services. Craig is a former mining executive with professional experience across Canada, Australia, and Latin America.
