Cristi Young is a New York City-based writer and the founder of No.2 Creative, a branding firm that offers editorial content and strategies for companies looking to grow and refine their brands. Combining classic communication models with creative tactics and delivery, Cristi thrives on telling stories that make an impact.

More From Cristi Young

How to Sell Without Feeling Sleazy
Ready for Anything

How to Sell Without Feeling Sleazy

You don't need an outsized personality to be successful in sales. Just follow this simple formula.
2 min read
How to Be an Entrepreneur at Your Day Job
Starting a Business

How to Be an Entrepreneur at Your Day Job

3 tips to keep your motivation to start your own business alive while working to making ends meet.
