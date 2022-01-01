Matt Barber

Matt Barber

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
PARTNER, WEALTH ADVISOR, DIRECTOR OF SIGNATUREENTREPRENEUR

Matt Barber helps entrepreneurs and small business owners navigate their financial lives through a comprehensive wealth management approach that allows them to focus on what they do best – running their business.

https://signaturefd.com/

trusts

5 Ways Business Owners Can Use Trusts to Benefit Their Company

Trusts could be an incredibly powerful tool to help business owners protect their business and reach their wealth goals.

