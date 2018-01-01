Crystal Washington

Crystal Washington is a social media marketing strategist, speaker, co-founder of Socialtunities—a social media instruction brand that trains Gen Ys-Boomers on the strategic use of social media, and the author of The Social Media WHY: A Busy Professional’s Practical Guide to Using Social Media Including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, Google+ and Blogs for Business. She is hired by corporations and associations around the globe to provide keynotes, workshops, and webinars.

More From Crystal Washington

4 Simple Ways to Use Periscope for Your Business
Periscope

4 Simple Ways to Use Periscope for Your Business

Whether you're a seasoned business professional or a new on the scene, you can add to your credibility and brand using Periscope as a storytelling tool.
3 min read
How to Build Your Brand By Giving It Away
Networking

How to Build Your Brand By Giving It Away

One way you can get your foot in the door in you're in the market for a new position or are vying for a lucrative new contract for your business.
3 min read
How to Negotiate for What You Want
Ready for Anything

How to Negotiate for What You Want

Yes, you can get what you want while leaving the other party feeling like a winner, too.
4 min read
