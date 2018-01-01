Damon Schechter

Guest Writer
CEO of Shipwire

Damon is responsible for driving the vision and strategy of Shipwire, enterprise logistics and order fulfillment. He brings more than seventeen years of experience as an entrepreneur, business manager, and R&D leader. 

More From Damon Schechter

3 Ways Outsourced Shipping and Logistics Can Speed Entry to Global Markets
Shipping Solutions

Your product may be ready for the world long before your shipping operation is ready to deliver it. The expertise you need is available, for hire.
4 min read
Boost Your Brand by Taking the Cost and Hassle Out of Shipping
Shipping Strategies

Customers buy more to get free shipping and buy again if their order arrives promptly. Great order processing is great marketing strategy.
6 min read
