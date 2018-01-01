Dan Jolivet

Guest Writer
Workplace Possibilities Practice Consultant at The Standard
Dr. Dan Jolivet is a clinical psychologist and the Workplace Possibilities practice consultant at The Standard. He’s worked in the mental health field for more than 35 years, helping hundreds of people on their journey to recovery.

The Best Place to Support Mental Health? The Workplace.
Employees have traditionally checked their 'baggage' at their employer's door. But, what if the workplace is the best place to help those with mental health conditions?
