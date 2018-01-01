Dan Novaes

Dan Novaes

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of MobileX Labs
Dan Novaes is founder and CEO of MobileX Labs, the app-solutions company behind Nativ, a free mobile-app builder. He started his first company at the age of 15 with $1,000 and built it up to over $2 million a year in revenue by age 20. A graduate of Indiana’s Kelley School of Business, Novaes' companies have generated over $16 million in revenue to date.

More From Dan Novaes

How a Startup Made It During Its First Two Years Without Relying on Investors
Finance

How a Startup Made It During Its First Two Years Without Relying on Investors

With a focus on the product and a few 'lucky' breaks, a mobile app developer dives into fundraising for the '99 percent.'
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.