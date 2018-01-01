Daniel Bukszpan

Daniel Bukszpan is a staff writer for CNBC.com. He writes articles, quizzes and slideshows for syndication, news and prime-time programming. He has been a freelance writer for over 15 years and is the author of "The Encyclopedia of Heavy Metal," published in 2003 by Barnes and Noble. He also contributed to "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock ’N’ Roll, The Ultimate Illustrated History," published in 2010 by Voyageur Press. He lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife, Asia, and his son, Roman.

The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'
Fifty Shades of Grey

The Marketing, Merchandising and Mainstreaming of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

How businesses and big box stores are planning to cash in.
5 min read
10 Phrases That Need to Be Banned From the Office
Office Culture

10 Phrases That Need to Be Banned From the Office

Take these annoying, cringeworthy and overused terms out of your office vocabulary.
8 min read
These Startups Found Unusual Ways to Get Funded
Startup Basics

These Startups Found Unusual Ways to Get Funded

Three entrepreneurs share the surprising ways they were able to launch their businesses.
4 min read
10 Key Elements of a Perfect Investor Pitch
Starting a Business

10 Key Elements of a Perfect Investor Pitch

One of the first steps on your way to making an idea a reality is pitching. Here are 10 ways to make sure you ace your presentation.
'Shark Tank' Winner: You'll Always Need More Money Than You Think
Starting a Business

'Shark Tank' Winner: You'll Always Need More Money Than You Think

Mr. Tod's Pie Factory Owner Tod Wilson, who lived in his car before appearing on the first season of 'Shark Tank,' attributes his success to persistence.
3 min read
America's Most Unusual Roadside Businesses
Starting a Business

America's Most Unusual Roadside Businesses

Some small-business owners hawk their wares to America's motorists. But it's not just gas stations and fast food.
4 min read
10 of the Most Innovative Small Businesses of 2013
Growth Strategies

10 of the Most Innovative Small Businesses of 2013

These small businesses are finding success with innovative solutions to common problems.
4 min read
