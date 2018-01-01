Daniel Bukszpan is a staff writer for CNBC.com. He writes articles, quizzes and slideshows for syndication, news and prime-time programming. He has been a freelance writer for over 15 years and is the author of "The Encyclopedia of Heavy Metal," published in 2003 by Barnes and Noble. He also contributed to "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock ’N’ Roll, The Ultimate Illustrated History," published in 2010 by Voyageur Press. He lives in Brooklyn, New York, with his wife, Asia, and his son, Roman.