About Danielle Brown
Danielle Brown is a Marketing Specialist at Entrepreneur Press®, an imprint of Entrepreneur Media, Inc., and enjoys working with each author on the launch and promotion of their work. In her free time, she serves as a Toastmasters leader in Founder’s District, devoting her unique skills to develop dynamic communicators and exceptional leaders. Plus, she regularly devours books of all kinds and shares her opinions and insights on her blog.
Location Irvine, CA
From Betches to Big Data, the team at Entrepreneur Press recommends their March reads that cover all the adulting advice your guidance counselor should have told you.