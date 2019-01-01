My Queue

Danielle Brown

Entrepreneur Staff
Marketer, Toastmaster, and Avid Reader

About Danielle Brown

Danielle Brown is a Marketing Specialist at Entrepreneur Press®, an imprint of Entrepreneur Media, Inc., and enjoys working with each author on the launch and promotion of their work. In her free time, she serves as a Toastmasters leader in Founder’s District, devoting her unique skills to develop dynamic communicators and exceptional leaders. Plus, she regularly devours books of all kinds and shares her opinions and insights on her blog.
Location United States Irvine, CA

More From Danielle Brown

Go from Day Job to Dream Job with These Reads
Business and Pleasure

Go from Day Job to Dream Job with These Reads

From Betches to Big Data, the team at Entrepreneur Press recommends their March reads that cover all the adulting advice your guidance counselor should have told you.
6 min read