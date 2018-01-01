Darin LeGrange

Darin LeGrange

Guest Writer
President and CEO of Aldera
Darin LeGrange is the president and CEO of Aldera, a leading provider of healthcare administration systems. During nearly 25 years in healthcare, LeGrange has led the growth efforts of several of the largest healthcare organizations, including ACS Healthcare and XactiMed (now MedAssets).

More From Darin LeGrange

For Your Business to Bloom, Cultivate the Right Company Culture
Company Culture

For Your Business to Bloom, Cultivate the Right Company Culture

Culture manifests in the willingness of employees to take initiative and how they interact with each other and with customers, all crucial to company success.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.