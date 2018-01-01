Darin Namken

Darin Namken

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of CreditSoup

Darin Namken is an innovative entrepreneur who co-founded CreditSoup in 2000. He serves as CEO, steering the mission of the company and specializing in new business development. CreditSoup was founded as a borrower’s marketplace for consumers seeking various financial products, providing people with information and credit solutions to meet their needs.

More From Darin Namken

Keep Your Business Fraud-Free With These 3 Steps
Fraud

The last thing your business needs is identity theft and stolen funds -- here's how to protect you and your business.
6 min read
Here's What to Do Next If Your Data Was Compromised In the Equifax Hack
Data Security

Equifax's breach affects the equivalent of nearly half of the U.S. Census Bureau's population estimate of more than 325 million people.
6 min read
