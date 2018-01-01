Darin Namken is an innovative entrepreneur who co-founded CreditSoup in 2000. He serves as CEO, steering the mission of the company and specializing in new business development. CreditSoup was founded as a borrower’s marketplace for consumers seeking various financial products, providing people with information and credit solutions to meet their needs.
Fraud
Keep Your Business Fraud-Free With These 3 Steps
The last thing your business needs is identity theft and stolen funds -- here's how to protect you and your business.
Data Security
Here's What to Do Next If Your Data Was Compromised In the Equifax Hack
Equifax's breach affects the equivalent of nearly half of the U.S. Census Bureau's population estimate of more than 325 million people.