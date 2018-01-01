Guest Writer

Co-founder and Principal, institute B

Darrell Kopke is the co-founder and principal of InstituteB, an accelerator for businesses that put profit and societal value on equal footing. Kopke also holds ownership positions in several growth companies and a board position with The Gratitude Aeffect Foundation, a Vancouver-based charity devoted to ending homelessness. Prior to InsituteB, Kopke was the general manager (and sixth employee) at Lululemon Athletica.