Dave Colina is the founder and CEO of O2, an award-winning healthy sports drink brand, and co-founder of the online coaching community CPG Fast Track. After cutting his entrepreneurial teeth as a founding team member of the non-profit charter high school Cristo Rey Columbus, Dave launched O2 from the back of his car in 2014. He is a graduate of The Ohio State University, an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at CU Boulder, and the marketing mind behind 2020's Best Beverage Marketing Campaign of the Year.
