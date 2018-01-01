Dave Kahng

David Kahng is the founder and CEO of Davek, a global provider of high-performance umbrellas. As an entrepreneur and mechanical engineer, he has focused his career on designing products with high aesthetic standards. He received his MBA from Columbia Business School.
Product Design
3 Tips for Manufacturing Products That Last a Lifetime
Companies across consumer product categories, from Patagonia apparel to All-Clad cookware, are successfully marketing their products by focusing on longevity, not price.