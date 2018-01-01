Dave Kahng

Dave Kahng

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, Davek

David Kahng is the founder and CEO of Davek, a global provider of high-performance umbrellas. As an entrepreneur and mechanical engineer, he has focused his career on designing products with high aesthetic standards. He received his MBA from Columbia Business School.

More From Dave Kahng

3 Tips for Manufacturing Products That Last a Lifetime
Product Design

3 Tips for Manufacturing Products That Last a Lifetime

Companies across consumer product categories, from Patagonia apparel to All-Clad cookware, are successfully marketing their products by focusing on longevity, not price.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.