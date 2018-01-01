Dave Knox

Dave Knox

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, Rockfish

Dave Knox is Chief Marketing Officer for Rockfish, a full-service digital innovation partner that drives business for some of the world’s largest brands, and co-founder of the The Brandery, the first startup accelerator to focus on applying the principles of brand marketing to startups. He was previously a brand manager for P&G.

More From Dave Knox

Reach Millennials Through Brand Advocates
Marketing

Reach Millennials Through Brand Advocates

Leverage the influence of Gen Y to market through trust and personal connections.
3 min read
Looking to Reach Millennials? Be Where the Action Is
Marketing

Looking to Reach Millennials? Be Where the Action Is

Know your online platforms to be part of Gen Y's digital experience.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.