Signing out of account, Standby...
Dave McGibbon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO & Co-Founder of Passbase
Dave McGibbon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Passbase, a digital identity infrastructure company. Prior to this, Dave was an investment associate at GoogleX for 5 years, focusing on early-stage go-to-market strategy for AgTech and CyberSecurity projects. Dave was awarded Forbes 30 under 30 in 2020.
Follow Dave McGibbon on Social
Latest
Your Team Is More Important Than Your Idea and Other Truths About Entrepreneurship
I'm on a mission to solve customer identity verification so that businesses can scale products faster. Here's what my entrepreneurial journey has taught me.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Dan Bova
Editorial Director
-
Cheryl Snapp Conner
CEO of SnappConner PR
-
Thomas Helfrich
CEO of instarel.ai
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
-
Jenn Steele
VP of Marketing at Reprise