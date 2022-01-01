Dave McGibbon

Dave McGibbon

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO & Co-Founder of Passbase

Dave McGibbon is the CEO and Co-Founder of Passbase, a digital identity infrastructure company. Prior to this, Dave was an investment associate at GoogleX for 5 years, focusing on early-stage go-to-market strategy for AgTech and CyberSecurity projects. Dave was awarded Forbes 30 under 30 in 2020.

https://passbase.com/

Your Team Is More Important Than Your Idea and Other Truths About Entrepreneurship

I'm on a mission to solve customer identity verification so that businesses can scale products faster. Here's what my entrepreneurial journey has taught me.

