Guest Writer
Founder of HomeSuite
David Adams is the founder of HomeSuite, an online marketplace for temporary furnished housing that uses technology, data and customer service to provide the best possible experience for tenants and landlords.

3 Ways On-Demand Companies Can Stay Within the Law
Sharing Economy

The Department of Commerce has hinted at regulations for on-demand businesses. Here's how to prepare.
5 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Prepare to Engage With Today's Freelancers
Freelancers

More and more contract workers are demanding job benefits without being stripped of their flexibility.
5 min read
Forget the 'Open Workspace.' Say Hello to the 'Balanced Workspace.'
Workspaces

Open offices have attracted a bad rap, but they're not a lost cause.
5 min read
How to Succeed in the On-Demand Economy
On-Demand

With the right pathway to profitability, startups can still find success and stop worrying about any bubbles bursting.
5 min read
5 Key Design Factors for an Effective Home Office
Home Office

Designing the right home office environment is the solution to focusing when you work from your house.
4 min read
First to the Table: 4 Tips for Entrepreneurs to Succeed in Pioneering Industries
Starting a Business

Being on the frontier of a new industry can be both thrilling and terrifying, especially with a product or service that you think can change the world.
4 min read
