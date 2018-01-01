David Ewing Duncan

My Toxins Made Me Do It!
A tongue-in-cheek toxicological hypothesis to explain the banking crisis.
A Birthday Gift for Darwin
Two hundred years after the author of On the Origin of Species was born, President Obama is poised to fund embryonic stem cell research, while 54% of Americans still scoff at evolution.
Biotech In Decline
"Darwinian winnowing" has become a brutal reality at J.P. Morgan's annual biotech conference, long considered the bellwether for the industry.
Green Crude
Never mind falling oil prices. Bill Gates and the Rockefellers think they know a better way to fill up your gas tank: algae (Yes, we mean pond scum).
2009: The Year of Bespoke Medicine
Technology, science, medicine, and business are converging to deliver more information than ever about you and your body. Individually tailored medical care is coming.
Discount DNA
Complete Genomics says it can sequence a human genome for a fraction of the current cost; a savings that could make DNA scanning affordable to millions.
Finding Cancer in a Drop of Blood
A new test uses the science of "systems biology" to diagnose cancer with a single drop of blood at 1/10,000th the current price.
Obama on Science
Barack Obama has a daunting task in repairing eight years of Bush neglect of science and technology. But will there be enough money?
The Idea-to-Drug Gap
A study finds that medical research takes decades to move from labs to clinics. What's being done to shorten the lag in translating discoveries into treatments?
Investing In Our Future
While we're spending hundreds of billions to bail out financial institutions, why not also bail in the future by investing more in science and technology?
Will There Be Blood?
A flailing stem-cell company says it's invented synthetic blood. If so, it will mean a victory for stem cells.
My Brain Makes Me Nervous
M.R.I. scans reveal our fear of bosses and rivals, of saying something stupid, of taking chances-oh, and of lions, tigers, and bears.
Frequent Fliers and Flame Retardants
A study in Sweden reveals that flame retardants designed to protect people show up in high levels inside airplane cabins, and in humans-including our columnist.
A Quant's Quest
Having conquered Wall Street, hedge fund manager David E. Shaw takes up a real challenge: Unlocking the secrets of life.
Desperate for a Cure
Dozens of companies are trying to come up with a cure for Alzheimer's disease; one announces a novel technique that reaps a whirlwind of publicity ... prematurely.