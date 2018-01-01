David Ferrell

SecondAct contributor David Ferrell is a former Los Angeles Times staff writer and the author of Screwball, a comic baseball novel.

Impact Investing for the Rest of Us
Finance

You don't have to be Bill Gates to make a difference as a social entrepreneur. Here's how Ron Cordes is using the financial empire he built to help others.
7 min read
5 Winning Baseball Books
Entrepreneurs

Book buzz: The must-reads of 2012 include "The Art of Fielding" and "Damn Yankees."
6 min read
Taking a Gap Year? Go Global

These burned-out professionals decided to use career breaks to tour -- and work -- the world.
8 min read
What's a Gap Year and Why Might You Need One?

More midlifers are reinventing themselves through self-authorized career breaks and reaping the restorative benefits of time off.
9 min read
From Chicago CEO to 'Trop Rock' in Key West
Entrepreneurs

This former CEO donated his suits to the Salvation Army and now dons Hawaiian shirts to sing and host a TV show.
5 min read
Toothpaste Magnate Finds an Eco-Friendly Encore
Entrepreneurs

Tom Chappell launches a sustainable wool comfortwear business with the same social conscience as his Tom's of Maine.
7 min read
Test-Driving Your Dream Job
Starting a Business

Oregon entrepreneur helps would-be entrepreneurs take their ideas for a spin before sealing the deal.
6 min read
Rolling Stones Rocker Turns Eco Entrepreneur
Growth Strategies

Inspired by his passion for the environment, keyboardist Chuck Leavell launches a global news network.
8 min read
