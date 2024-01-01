Founder and CEO, The Talent Enterprise

David Jones is the founder and CEO at The Talent Enterprise.

The Talent Enterprise is a global talent assessment technology company founded in Dubai in 2013 by Jones, Radhika Punshi, and Gauri Gupta; with a fast-expanding global network of offices and partners, working with over 250 clients across the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Talent Enterprise is in an agreement to be acquired by Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, and a business of Marsh McLennan.

At The Talent Enterprise, Jones heads up business growth and expansion efforts across global markets, and is instrumental in leading key client relationships across the organization. He is also the driving force behind the company’s research and innovation efforts to identify future human capital priorities.

With over 34 years of human capital experience, of which 26 years are within the Middle East, he has worked with clients in over 40 countries on a broad range of talent, leadership, assessment, performance, transformation, innovation, and inclusion projects. He is experienced in using a wide variety of psychometric instruments.

Jones holds an undergraduate degree from the University of York, a post-graduate degree from University of West England, and an executive MBA from University of Bradford. He also participated in a leadership program in London Business School, and he is qualified with the British Psychological Society in Occupational Ability & Personality (formerly known as Level A and Level B).

With a background in labor market economics, Jones is a senior advisor to policy makers and organizational leaders on their most pressing human capital priorities. He regularly lectures at universities across the globe, including the University of Cambridge – UK, the European School of Management and Technology – Berlin, and the University of Bradford – UK.

Jones published his latest book, The Future of Assessments, adding to his collection of books that include the bestselling Unlocking the Paradox of Plenty, and the award-winning Game Changers. He has also contributed to books such as Employment and Career Motivation in the Gulf States by Gerlach, The Political Economy of Wasta by Springer and Policy Making in the GCC by IB Tauris. Forthcoming publications include research contributions to volumes on the changing social contract in Saudi Arabia, an international perspective on happiness and positive psychology, and an edited volume on The Future of Labor Market Reform in the GCC by Gerlach Press.