David Ossip

Ask the Expert
Here's What Happens When an Employee Becomes Harmful to a Company's Goals
When an employee is harmful to a company's success, he or she will have a pervasive impact on trust, productivity and a sense of community within the business's walls.
How HR Can Gain Workers' Trust
When HR acts as the facilitator of employee engagement, they establish countless conversations with the employee population, each of which is an opportunity to gain employee trust
To Improve Your Chances of Getting an Interview, Focus On This Strategy
Our HR expert discusses what resume elements will help lead to an interview, what he looks for in employees and the importance of thank-you notes.