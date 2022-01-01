Signing out of account, Standby...
David Randall
Latest
Winners of 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics built mathematics of climate modeling, making predictions of global warming and modern weather forecasting possible
Modern climate and weather models can predict what the weather will be next week and what the climate may be in 100 years. They would not exist without Syukuro Manabe,...
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tarun Kumar Bansal
Intellectual Property Strategist
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
-
-
Dylan Ogline
Founder of Ogline Digital
-
Bhavin Rawal
Chief Product Officer at GoSite
-
Marilisa Barbieri
Luxury Design Business Consultant