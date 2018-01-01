Guest Writer

CEO of Merryck & Co

David Reimer is the CEO of Merryck & Co, one of the only global firms providing C-suite mentoring by former CEOs and top business leaders. An expert in leadership development of the C-suite, Reimer built his career leading companies from diverse sectors (from regional construction to global consulting) through various stages of growth, near-death and industry prominence. His work during the past decade has included global mergers and acquisitions and restructuring projects with 30 percent of the Fortune 100, including the three largest financial services integrations of 2008 to 2009.