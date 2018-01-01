Guest Writer

Coach, Trainer, Author, Speaker

Dawn Metcalfe is an executive coach, facilitator, trainer, speaker and leadership coach. She is the founder of Dubai-based PDSi, which helps individuals and teams get even better at what they do. Dawn’s first book was Managing the Matrix; The HardTalk Handbook is her second book. Dawn speaks regularly at events and in the media on any topic where people and business intersect. You can read more about HardTalk at www.hardtalk.info and about PDSi at www.pds-i.com. Talk to Dawn on Twitter @PDSiDXB.