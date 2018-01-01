Dawn Metcalfe

Dawn Metcalfe

Guest Writer
Coach, Trainer, Author, Speaker

Dawn Metcalfe is an executive coach, facilitator, trainer, speaker and leadership coach. She is the founder of Dubai-based PDSi, which helps individuals and teams get even better at what they do. Dawn’s first book was Managing the Matrix; The HardTalk Handbook is her second book. Dawn speaks regularly at events and in the media on any topic where people and business intersect. You can read more about HardTalk at www.hardtalk.info and about PDSi at www.pds-i.com. Talk to Dawn on Twitter @PDSiDXB.

More From Dawn Metcalfe

Get Better At Difficult Conversations By Aligning Your Behavior With What You Want
business relationships

Get Better At Difficult Conversations By Aligning Your Behavior With What You Want

The problem is that, in a HardTalk scenario, we often behave in a way almost guaranteed to achieve any purpose, other than the one we want.
12 min read
Straight Talk: How To Have Good Difficult Conversations
Communication Strategies

Straight Talk: How To Have Good Difficult Conversations

Asking for a raise, persuading somebody that your idea is right and/or theirs is wrong, giving bad news to a supplier or direct report- nobody in their right mind enjoys these situations.
5 min read
10 Things I Learned Setting Up A New Enterprise (While Running My Existing Business)
Grow Your Business

10 Things I Learned Setting Up A New Enterprise (While Running My Existing Business)

In the process of building HardTalk, whilst also doing my full-time job of running my existing business and serving my clients, I learned a few things that I think might help other fellow entrepreneurs spearheading their enterprises- and I'd like to share them with you here.
7 min read
Making Relationships Count: The Key To Successful Networking
Networking

Making Relationships Count: The Key To Successful Networking

Networking is more than being about who you know- it's what those people think of you.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.